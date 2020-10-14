West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.