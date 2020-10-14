West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.