West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

