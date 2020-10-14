West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

