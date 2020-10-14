West Branch Capital LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.