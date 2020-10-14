West Branch Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 82,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 275,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

