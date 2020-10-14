West Branch Capital LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.