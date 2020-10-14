West Branch Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

