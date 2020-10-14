Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.95. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 13,295 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

