Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, which is likely to position the company favorably, owing to a suite of market-ready alternative fuel products across all segments of transportation. The company regularly undertakes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Westport initiated a series of cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. However, decline in the global light vehicle production due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the sales and earnings of the company. High research and development costs due to frequent product launches and liquidity crisis are other headwinds faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

WPRT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.