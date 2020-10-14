Westrock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,993 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 2,080 call options.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Westrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,832,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $660,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

