WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $150.21

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.21, but opened at $163.01. WEX shares last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 15,758 shares.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

Get WEX alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 617.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.