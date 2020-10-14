WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

WSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

