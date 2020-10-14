Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.