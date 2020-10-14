Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.