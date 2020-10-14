WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

WCAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

WCAGY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.36. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.