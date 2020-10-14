WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.38

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 5823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

