WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.38

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 5823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

