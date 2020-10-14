Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

