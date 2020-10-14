WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.16 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002470 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $28.16 million and $2.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.