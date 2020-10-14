WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 337 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE HON traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

