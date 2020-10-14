WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 56,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

