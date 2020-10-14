WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $206.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

