WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.50. 23,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

