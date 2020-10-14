WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 319,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

