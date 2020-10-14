WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 3,898 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 16,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

