WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 714 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $330.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

