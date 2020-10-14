WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 394.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 161,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.