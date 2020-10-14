Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,428 shares of company stock worth $75,818,681. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

