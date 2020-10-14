Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.10. Works co uk shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 42,007 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.06.

Works co uk (LON:WRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)).

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

