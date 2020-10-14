Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) vs. Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Critical Contrast

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Worthington Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Worthington Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Worthington Industries pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Friedman Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Worthington Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Worthington Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65% Worthington Industries 2.58% 14.13% 5.63%

Volatility and Risk

Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friedman Industries and Worthington Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.30 -$5.25 million N/A N/A Worthington Industries $3.06 billion 0.84 $78.80 million $2.35 20.09

Worthington Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Friedman Industries and Worthington Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Worthington Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Worthington Industries has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.49%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats Friedman Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

