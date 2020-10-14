XP (NYSE:XP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

XP stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in XP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in XP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in XP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 776,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic LLC lifted its position in XP by 1.1% in the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after acquiring an additional 681,221 shares during the last quarter.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

