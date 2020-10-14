XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Shares Gap Down to $125.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.00, but opened at $120.75. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $118.56, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

XPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.39 million and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

