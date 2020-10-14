YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

