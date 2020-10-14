YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.94

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 96338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.