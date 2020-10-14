York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. York Water has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $586.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in York Water by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in York Water by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in York Water by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

