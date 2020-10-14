YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.