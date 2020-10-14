Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.85 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.