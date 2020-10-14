Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

