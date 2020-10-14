Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.