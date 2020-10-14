Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Athenex by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

