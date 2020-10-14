Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.72. AT&T reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

