Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

