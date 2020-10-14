Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

