Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $570.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Alleghany’s exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day moving average of $524.43. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

