Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to “Hold”

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.