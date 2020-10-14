Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Hold

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to gain from growth opportunities in the defense business and solid backlog — which stood at $431.9 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company expects the demand in industrial business to gain momentum in the second half of the year. Also, rewards to shareholders and an impressive liquidity position might aid. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it expects the pandemic to affect its operational performance. Revenues for fiscal second quarter are expected to be $148-$152 million, suggesting a decline from $181.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Commercial aerospace will likely face headwinds from reduced air travel. Its industrial businesses will likely suffer from pandemic-induced woes in the first half of fiscal 2020.”

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $124.55 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.