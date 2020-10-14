ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,218.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 63.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.74 million and $4,218.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00615716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 156.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,994,157 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.