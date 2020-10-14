ZeuxCoin Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $12,661.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.81 or 0.04974634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00052946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

