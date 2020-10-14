ZMINE (ZMN) Hits Market Cap of $453,267.33

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $453,267.33 and approximately $150.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096490 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009242 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021330 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.