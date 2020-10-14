Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zogenix by 133.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,322 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $21,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.